Prior to Wednesday’s game, St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny complimented what he had seen recently of Brandon Moss at the plate.

“I really like where he is,” stated the skipper. “You saw, two days ago, just missed a homer.”

Stepping to the plate as a pinch-hitter in the 8th inning, Moss didn’t miss as he drilled a 421ft homer into right center to then tie the game 4-4.

“When you’re pinch-hitting, you’re not very choosy,” explained Moss, who had begun preparing in the 4th inning. “You’re just kind of trying to get a strike and swing. It’s nothing like a regular at-bat or at-bat early in the game when you’re trying to see where you are and see what the pitcher’s doing. You’ve just got to swing when you see a strike. I was down 0-2 and he hung a breaking ball there. Pretty fortunate with that, but I’ll take it.”

It was the third career pinch-hit homer by Moss and his first since September of 2012.

“I feel good,” he said. “Obviously, there’s days it feels better and days it doesn’t but I feel like this year I’m in a better position to go out and grind an at-bat out than I was last year. Even if you don’t have it together everyday, you can go up there and look for a pitch and make an adjustment. Whereas last year, I really struggled doing that. That’s just the big difference–that I feel like I’m able to figure things out as opposed to if it’s not there that day, it’s going to be a terrible day.”

Besides the blast by Moss, Milwaukee’s Domingo Santana also went yard–landing a few rows further back at 440ft.

“Not that much,” answered Moss to if the ball was carrying different than when he was first traded to St. Louis last summer. “It’s a big stadium. That’s all there is to it. Obviously, some balls were hit today–those balls were hit hard. Those should be home runs. If they’re going over the fence here, there’s no cheap home runs here.”

The Cardinals have now hit four pinch-hit home runs, which is a Major League best and ties their total from all of last season.

ANOTHER “OH”

–Seung Hwan Oh threw a scoreless 7th inning on Wednesday. He struck out one of the three batters he faced and has now struck out at least one batter in each of his five appearances this season. Oh entered the game tied with teammate Trevor Rosenthal for the National League lead in strikeouts amongst relievers with eight.

