With less than a week before the regional semifinal, Lewis and Clark Community College's women's soccer team finished its regular season at the top of its game.

With a 17-1 record (undefeated at home 7-0) the team just moved up to No. 8 in the nation and racked up numerous National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Region honors.

As a team, their record speaks for itself. As individuals, Lewis and Clark players account for six of the 14 spots on the 2013 NCJAA All-Region Women's Soccer team.

Trailblazers Michelle Pedersen, Katye Skrivan, Emily Glenz, Miriam Taylor, Jen Eaton and Claire Skaggs recently were named First Team-All Region.

Pedersen earned Most Valuable Player in the Region, Skrivan made Second MVP, Glenz clinched Goalkeeper of the Year, and Head Coach Tim Rooney earned the 2013 All-Region Coach of the Year.

"We have a very good group of players and I'm proud of all the women," said Rooney, who recently celebrated his 700th career win at the college. "If you don't have good players you aren't going to get the recognition. I've been fortunate to have a lot of good players at Lewis and Clark."

Pedersen, a freshman from Copenhagen, Denmark, is a top-ranked NJCAA forward who recorded 27 goals and 18 assists this season. She said she is honored with the MVP award, and is ready to start the playoffs.

"I'm very excited for Michelle. She's had a great year and has been a pleasure to coach," Rooney said.

Skrivan, a sophomore midfielder from Florissant, Mo., said she felt honored to receive the region's Second MVP.

Rooney said Skrivan is probably one of the top players he's seen play for Lewis and Clark throughout his years as head coach.

"Katye has an incredible work rate and plays at an outstanding skill level," Rooney said.

Goalkeeper of the Year Emily Glenz, a sophomore from Florissant, Mo., is marking her first season as a goalkeeper with nine shutouts and 1.12 goals against.

"Emily has done an outstanding job," Rooney said. "She was converted from an outside back to a goalkeeper this year and her work ethic has been amazing."

This year's postseason play will commence with the Region 24 Semifinal, beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 at Lewis and when the women will take on either Heartland Community College or Southwestern Illinois College.

