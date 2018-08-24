CARROLLTON - The Carrollton Hawks, ranked No. 5 in the Class 1A polls lost to the Triopia Trojans 22-14 in the first week of the 2018 season in Carrollton on Friday night.

The Trojans were led by running back, Zach Thompson’s who scored all three of their touchdowns on runs of six, five, and five. He rushed for 183 yards on 27 carries. Michael Burns rushed for 83 yards with 16 carries.

Carrollton’s Hunter Flowers was 16-for-27 through the air with two touchdowns to Nathan Walker and two interceptions, and finished with 186 passing yards. Byron Holmes rushed for 52 yards on seven carries.

The Hawks travel north to face the Beardstown Tigers (1-0) next Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

