No. 23 Purdue tops Cougars 23-12

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – SIUE wrestling won four of the 10 contested matches Friday in the season finale but lost to No. 23 Purdue 23-12.
Freddie Rodriquez made his SIUE dual match debut at 125 pounds and was victorious 16-10 over Luke Schroeder.
"He wrestled well and got a takedown right away but then gave up points at the end of the first period," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "He then turned around and got a six-point move to start the second period."
The Cougars, 5-11, also picked up wins from John Fahy at 149 pounds, Connor McMahon at 174 pounds and Chris Johnson at heavyweight.
"We came out and wrestled hard, which was a big key," said Spates. "The guys are starting to believe they can beat a team like that."
Purdue improved to 9-7.
SIUE will close of the regular season with Rodriguez and McMahon heading to the U.S. Western National Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
"They both missed a lot of time," said Spates. "We're going out there to try to get some Division I matches for them to help them qualify better for the NCAAs."
No. 23 Purdue 23, SIUE12
Sunday, Feb. 19 / Holloway Gymnasium / West Lafayette, Indiana
125 - Freddie Rodriguez (SIUE) dec. Luke Schroeder (Purdue) 16-10
133 - Luke Welch (Purdue) tech. fall Dakota Leach (SIUE) 23-7
141 - Danny Sabatello (Purdue) dec. Trevor Feagans (SIUE) 10-5
149 - John Fahy (SIUE) dec. Jeremy Golding (Purdue) 10-3
157 - Doug Welch (Purdue) dec. Erik Travers (SIUE) 7-3
165 - No. 8 Chad Welch (Purdue) dec. Nate Higgins (SIUE) 6-3
174 - Connor McMahon (SIUE) dec. Peter Andreotti (Purdue) 7-0
184 - Tanner Lynde (Purdue) pinned Derek Nagel (SIUE) 4:44
197 - Drake Stein (Purdue) dec. Jake Tindle (SIUE) 7-5
285 - Chris Johnson (SIUE) dec. Tyler Kral (Purdue) 4-2
Records
Purdue (9-7, 3-6 B1G)
SIUE (5-11, 3-3 SoCon)