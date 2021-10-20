SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – SIUE dropped a 1-0 road decision at No. 10 Missouri State Sunday afternoon at Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Cougars, who slipped to 4-7-2 overall and 2-4 in Missouri Valley Conference play. Missouri State improved to 11-1 and 6-0 in MVC play.

"It was a gritty performance by our guys," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "This was a good back-and-forth college soccer game. It was a good mix of technical play and physicalness."

The Bears have won nine consecutive games and won both games this year against the Cougars, both by 1-0 score lines.

"We've proven we can go toe-to-toe with that level of opponent," Wassermann added.

The Bears pulled in front in the 59th minute when Greg Stratton deflected a short cross off the post and past SIUE goalkeeper Tor Erik Larsen from 10 yards away.

"I though Tor was a little unlucky to have the ball go in," Wassermann said. "He was excellent today from a technical standpoint and in his distribution. He made some big saves."

Missouri State outshot SIUE 15-5 overall. The Bears had just a 4-3 edge in shots on goal. Kelby Phillips , Jack Edwards and Corban McAvinew each had a shot on goal for the Cougars.

SIUE remains on the road for a Saturday matchup at Bradley.

"We know we can be better," Wassermann added. We can be more efficient and a little more clean in our attack. We learned some lessons today that will help us in our next match against Bradley and moving forward."

