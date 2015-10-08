The gates at Busch Stadium will open at 3:15pm CT for tomorrow’s Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

Pregame ceremonies are slated to begin at 5:10pm and include the Budweiser Clydesdales parade around the warning track and former outfielder Reggie Sanders throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Gates will open at 2pm on Saturday for Game 2. Cardinals Hall of Famer Ted Simmons will throw out the first pitch.

Major League Baseball has also announced the start times for the rest of the NLDS.

Article continues after sponsor message

If four games are on Monday, October 12th, the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Chicago Cubs with a first pitch of 5:07pm CT. If there are only three games, Game 3 will start at 3:37pm CT.

There are also two scenarios for Game 4 on Tuesday, October 13th. The Cardinals and Cubs will get underway at 3:37pm CT if LA and NY are still in their series. The game will slide to 7:07pm CT if the series between the Dodgers-Mets is over.

The same scenario holds true for the NLDS on Thursday, October 15th for Game 5. If the Dodgers-Mets are over, the Cardinals and Cubs will be in prime time at 7:07pm CT. Otherwise, they will start at 3:37pm CT.

All games will be broadcast on TBS.

YADI ON SKATES??

–Besides the news that Yadier Molina is on the Cardinals 25-man roster for the NLDS, it was also learned that the catcher will be dropping the puck at the St. Louis Blues season opener tonight at Scottrade Center.