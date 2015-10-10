NLDS Game 2: Starting Lineups Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Here are the starting lineups for the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of their National League Divisional Series. CUBS Dexter Fowler, CF Jorge Soler, RF Kris Bryant, 3B Anthony Rizzo, 1B Juan Castro, 2B Austin Jackson, LF Miguel Montero, C Kyle Hendricks, P Article continues after sponsor message Addison Russell, SS CARDINALS Matt Carpenter, 3B Stephen Piscotty, RF Matt Holliday, LF Jason Heyward, CF Jhonny Peralta, SS Brandon Moss, 1B Yadier Molina, C Kolten Wong, 2B Jaime Garcia, P photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Theater Thursday, Nourished Revival, National Great Rivers Museum, and More!