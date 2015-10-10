Here are the starting lineups for the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of their National League Divisional Series.

CUBS

Dexter Fowler, CF

Jorge Soler, RF

Kris Bryant, 3B

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Juan Castro, 2B

Austin Jackson, LF

Miguel Montero, C

Kyle Hendricks, P

Addison Russell, SS

CARDINALS

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Matt Holliday, LF

Jason Heyward, CF

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Brandon Moss, 1B

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Jaime Garcia, P

