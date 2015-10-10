Here are the starting lineups for the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of their National League Divisional Series.
CUBS
Dexter Fowler, CF
Jorge Soler, RF
Kris Bryant, 3B
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Juan Castro, 2B
Austin Jackson, LF
Miguel Montero, C
Kyle Hendricks, P
Addison Russell, SS
CARDINALS
Matt Carpenter, 3B
Stephen Piscotty, RF
Matt Holliday, LF
Jason Heyward, CF
Jhonny Peralta, SS
Brandon Moss, 1B
Yadier Molina, C
Kolten Wong, 2B
Jaime Garcia, P
photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports