The 100th win of the season for the St. Louis Cardinals was a big one as it clinched the team’s third consecutive NL Central title with an 11-1 victory over Pittsburgh.

In many ways, the win was reflective of how the team had responded all season long–with a combination of the next man up and contributions from throughout the lineup.

Tyler Lyons, making the start for Carlos Martinez, stepped up to pitch seven shutout innings…

Jason Heyward, who continued to show Gold Glove form in the outfield, hit a grand slam…

Besides another strong game behind the plate, Tony Cruz hit his second homer of the year…

Jhonny Peralta drove in three runs…

Article continues after sponsor message

Kevin Siegrist made his Major League-leading 80th appearance of the season…

And in a move that will be overlooked in the box score, but play huge in the clubhouse, Carlos Villanueva closed out the game with a strikeout.

This is the 11th time in franchise history the St. Louis Cardinals have won at least 100 games and first time since 2005.

The Cardinals will host the first two games of the National League Divisional Series against the winner of NL Central rivals Pittsburgh and Chicago, who will meet in the one-game Wildcard playoff.

Game One of the NLDS is set for Friday, October 9th and Game 2 is Saturday, October 10th.

photo credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports