DeKALB - Northern Illinois University students who graduated this spring received their degrees on May 12th. Included among the over 2700 graduates were the following students from your area, listed below by hometown, with their major and degree received.

Melina Segneri, of Alton, received a Bachelor of Science, Rehabilitation and Disability Services

CarlyThebeau, of Edwardsville, received a Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences - Pre-Physical Therapy

