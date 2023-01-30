Nineteen Urology of St. Louis Doctors Recognized on List of Top Doctors in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Nineteen doctors from Urology of St. Louis (USL) were recently recognized on a list of Top Doctors in St. Louis. The list was created by Castle Connolly, an independent healthcare research and information company that compiles information to help people find the best and most qualified medical practitioners in their area. The list is compiled based on nominations from other doctors, research, review and screenings.

The nineteen doctors from USL that received this prestigious designation are Jacob Ark, MD, Gregory Auffenberg, MD, Steven Bigg, MD, Andrew Blackburne, MD, David Bryan, MD, Travis Bullock, MD, Etai Goldenberg, MD, Christopher Jaeger, MD, Demetrios Katsikas, MD, John McCarthy, MD, Jeffrey Parres, MD, James Rybak, MD, Steven Schneider, MD, Courtney Shands, MD, Matthew Spellman, MD, Seth Strope, MD, Christopher Vulin, MD, Brad White, MD and Elizabeth Williams, MD. William Critchlow, MD also made the Rising Stars list, which indicates an emerging leader in the medical community.

“Making this list is a tremendous honor because it is voted on by other physicians and peers in our industry and it is a reflection of who they would trust to take care of their own family members,” said Dr. Spellman. “I’m proud to see so many of our doctors from Urology of St. Louis on it. It’s evidence of the incredible care we provide for our patients and the expertise of our team.”

With over 850,000 practicing doctors in the United States, Castle Connolly finalizes its list of approximately 60,000 board-certified US physicians. Through a rigorous research process, only these hand-selected few are awarded Top Doctor status each year.

“This Top Doctors list is a testament to our mission at USL,” said Dr. Katsikas. “We take pride in being able to serve St. Louis by providing accessible care with our 28 urologists and 23 locations. We are the largest urologic group in the area and will aim to make this list year after year to showcase our ability to meet the urologic needs of our communities.”

USL offers treatment for a wide range of urological conditions including prostate cancer, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, sexual health, benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, kidney cancer, vasectomies and erectile dysfunction. For more information about their telehealth services or to find a list of locations, visit their website at stlurology.com/ or email at info@stlurology.com.

