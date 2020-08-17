EAST ALTON — Long considered a best-kept secret in the country among sport shooters and hunters, NILO®, the legendary Winchester®; owned property in Brighton, Illinois, is now accepting reservations for its 2020-2021 upland hunting season.



The NILO hunting season runs October 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021. With limited availability, now is the time to book a world-class hunting experience. Located less than 45 minutes from downtown St. Louis, NILO is a property of more than 600 acres that offers one of the most premier hunting and shooting destinations in the region.

The NILO staff is fully prepared to offer an exciting hunting experience. Due to COVID-19, NILO staff will abide by all health and safety requirements as issued by the state of Illinois. For more information, visit NILOFarms.com.

Hunting Dates: October 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021

Pricing

One-day hunt: $475 per person

Four ducks, six pheasants, lunch, sporting clays

Two-day hunt: $775 per person

First day: Sporting clays, trap, skeet, five-stand, lunch, pheasant hunt (six pheasants released), more targets optional



Second day: Four ducks, six chukar released, lunch

Visit NILOFarms.com for more information and updates throughout the season.

Contact Information:

Address: 15025 IL-111, Brighton, IL 62012

Phone: (618) 466-0613



NILO reserves the right to cancel/postpone hunting or shooting sports activities due to inclement weather or other circumstances. Please contact NILO with any questions or to confirm a date.

About NILO

John Olin created NILO Farms nearly 70 years ago by purchasing several adjoining properties near Brighton, Illinois. At that time, Olin needed a site to train his champion retrievers and develop new conservation and game management techniques. He quickly turned the overgrazed farms into a sportsman’s paradise replete with a beautiful mix of hardwood timber stands, grassy fields and abundant food sources for wildlife. This site became one of Olin’s favorite places and he would often entertain movie stars, famous athletes and government officials who came to hunt and shoot with him.

Very few sites in the country can offer this incredible mix of history and outdoor recreation. Come out and enjoy the sunshine, fresh air and fun shooting opportunities all on the site where legendary lab King Buck was trained and folks like Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf, Roy Rodgers, and Cardinals baseball icons Red Schoendienst and Stan “The Man” Musial came to hunt and shoot.

