ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, February 27, 2019 … Tom Hough, CEO of Carrollton Bank, announced that Nikki Woelfel will become the Vice President of Community Development at the bank.

“I’m so pleased that Nikki has chosen to join Carrollton Bank,” said Hough, “she brings a depth of experience and real passion to our Community Development efforts. She can help us extend those efforts to make a greater impact.”

Woelfel has been in banking over 12 years, most recently at the Bank of Edwardsville, serving as Community Reinvestment Act and Fair Lending Officer.

“I’ve been impressed by Carrollton Bank’s approach of partnering with those who are on the ground, doing great things for our communities,” said Woelfel, “I just felt this was something I wanted to be a part of.”

Carrollton Bank is an employee-owned bank, led by the fifth generation of the same family, with over $1.6 billion in assets and offices in Carrollton, Jerseyville, Alton, Springfield and O’Fallon in Illinois, and Des Peres, St. Louis Hills, Clayton and St. Charles in Missouri. It will open its tenth office in Edwardsville in April.

