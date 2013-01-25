Nikki Munden’s passion for teaching mathematics plus her dedication to helping students recently added up to a nomination for a prestigious award.

Munden, assistant professor of mathematics at Lewis and Clark Community College, recently was nominated for the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) 2013 Outstanding Faculty Member Award.

“I was so surprised to hear I was the nominee. There are many deserving faculty at -Lewis and Clark

who have helped in many ways to accomplish the work that I have done at the college. Only one faculty member is selected from each community college in the state each year, and I am thrilled to be the nominee from Lewis and Clark,” said Munden, 32, of Collinsville.

Dr. Linda Chapman, vice president of academic affairs, said the college’s Rank and Promotion Committee carefully reviews candidates and selects one full-time faculty member for the award each year.

“The ICCTA sets specific criteria and high standards for this award,” Chapman said. “We are proud to announce Nikki’s nomination and recognize her for her excellence in teaching.”

Dr. Susan Czerwinski, dean of Math, Science, and Technology at Lewis and Clark, said Munden is an outstanding example of an idyllic community college professor.

“Nikki is a thoughtful and creative individual. Her intelligence is only superseded by her hard work and dedication to her students,” Czerwinski said.

