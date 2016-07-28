http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/16-7-27-Bob-Nightengale.mp3

With the Major League trade deadline of August 1st quickly approaching, Bob Nightengale USA Today’s MLB columnist joined a recent edition of “The Brian Stull Show” to discuss what kind of transactions the St. Louis Cardinals could complete.

“I think they’ll make a small move, like a reliever that fits in,” said Nightengale. “Not a high-priced guy, obviously. Not a Wade Davis or Andrew Miller. A little bit like they did last year with Broxton and those types of guys, throw one of those guys in the mix. I don’t expect much from the Cardinals–it’s not like they’re loaded with prospects to trade away.”

With Prince Fielder undergoing another season-ending neck surgery, could Texas be a potential trade partner with St. Louis–as there are several first base/designated hitter candidates?

“They’re trying to win too, so I’m not sure–they do have a ton of prospects and I’m sure the Cardinals would be interested in because they have more prospects than any team in baseball,” Nightengale said. “They don’t really need Fielder. Even when Fielder was hurt and struggling earlier, they did fine without him so I don’t think it’s a major concern for them.”

So with an added reliever and some nearing returns from the disabled list, does Bob Nightengale believe the St. Louis Cardinals will have enough to make a run?

“It’s been kind of like maddeningly inconsistent,” he summed up. “I don’t expect that to change. Some nights, you feel they can beat anybody, obviously they proved they can lose to anybody. So I think it’s just down the stretch, maybe they get on a hot stretch and get in the playoffs and they can win a round or so.

“They need that pitching to stay very consistent, again the offense has been erratic. The talent is there and obviously, they’ve got to stay afloat while Carpenter is out–and that’s a huge loss without Matt Carpenter.”

What about the other teams currently in the mix with St. Louis for a National League Wild Card spot?

“I think the Marlins definitely get a starter, they don’t have much to trade is their problem,” said Nightengale. “So it’s going to be a fifth starter that can help out, but they’re definitely going to get somebody. The Mets, I think will kind of do like the Cardinals–kind of a low-key approach, won’t give up much. The Marlins are going to be dangerous. The Dodgers, I think will go low-key too. I mean how far are you going to go without Clayton Kershaw?

“So it’ll be interesting. I think it’s going to be a nice dog fight for the two Wild Card spots. Right now, you’d think the Dodgers or Giants will get one of them but then it’s wide open between the Pirates, Cardinals, Mets, and Marlins.”

Speaking before Mike Matheny announced Jaime Garcia would start on three days rest this Saturday, it was also discussed if Alex Reyes should be promoted from Triple-A to make his ML debut.

“I think you just wait for him to have one or two good starts–just all those walks and everything else just scares you,” said Nightengale. “If he’s having control problems at the minor league level, he’s certainly going to have them at the Major League level. We saw what happened with the Dodgers with Julio Urias–he was very wild when he first came up. So, you’ve just got to protect against that–that’s the concern, just to make sure that he’s ready.”

And one other trade tidbit, with the New York Yankees having already dealt Aroldis Chapman, will Andrew Miller be next to be moved from the Big Apple?

“I think Miller stays,” stated Nightengale. “I really do. I think maybe they move Beltran, depending on what happens this week. Beltran’s 50/50, if they’re playing well, he stays if they’re struggling or if they’re losing, he goes. But I don’t see anybody paying that price tag for Miller and you don’t have to move him right now–you’ve got 2 1/2 years left on that contract.”

photo credit: Adam Hunger, Jeff Curry, Billy Hurst, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports