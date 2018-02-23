Nic'Kynzie Jae Wilson
February 23, 2018 1:18 PM
Name: Nic'Kynzie Jae Wilson
Parents: Nick and Gena Wilson of Alton
Birth Weight: 7 lbs 3 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Time: 8:54 a.m.
Date: February 16, 2018
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Siblings: Lyrika (4), Landyn (8)
Parents: Michael and Mary Yotter, Cottage Hills; Leroy Price (deceased); Gerald D. Wilson, Sr.; Kimberly Wilson, Alton; Barbara J. Wilson (deceased)
