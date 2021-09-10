WOOD RIVER – One Civic Memorial Eagles' football player who played a key role in the team's 28-0 win over East Alton-Wood River this past week was senior cornerback/wide receiver, Nick Williams.

“That’s just two teams going at it; that’ll happen,” said Williams about the competitive fire between the Oilers and the Eagles. Perhaps the edge of Friday’s football is what jumpstarted the senior to a great night of football both on offense and on defense.

Williams would finish the game with two sacks, one interception, and a rushing touchdown. No. 6’s contributions helped his fellow purple, white, and gold players come out with the team victory. According to Williams, the weekly practices set the tone for the result.

“We had a few rough days at practice, but it feels amazing to win these first two games," he said.

The Eagles are not a big team by numbers, but they are a big team in terms of camaraderie. According to Williams, “We are a really close team, coming together for a win like this is amazing. We are not a very big team, we come out with aggressive starts and let the lead carry us through the game.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Friday night’s tough contest against East-Alton-Wood River saw the game plan on a more defensive foot. Williams and the Civic Memorial defense had to step up before the offense could shine.

“Our defense really tightened up the second half. We really had to lock it up on defense and get our minds going,” said Williams.

With three touchdowns in the second half and a final score of 28-0, Williams and the Eagles' defense allowed the offense to find their game and put their punctuation on the second game of the season.

Catch the Eagles Friday night for their first home game as they take on the Roxana Shells. The kick-off is set for 7 p.m at Civic Memorial High School. The game will be broadcast live on Riverbender.com:

http://www.riverbender.com/video/live/details.cfm?id=1241

More like this: