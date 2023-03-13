Nicholas Trefny Is Marquette Catholic's Mr. Irresistible, Parker Macias Runner-Up, Max Cogan Crowd Favorite Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Nicholas Trefny was the winner of Marquette Catholic's Mr. Irresistible competition on Saturday night. Parker Macias was the runner-up to Trefny and Max Cogan was judged the crowd favorite. Article continues after sponsor message The Mr. Irresistible evening attracted a large, interactive audience, normal for each year. Above is a video from the presentation and some photos are below. Print Version Submit a News Tip