Nicholas Trefny Is Marquette Catholic's Mr. Irresistible, Parker Macias Runner-Up, Max Cogan Crowd Favorite
March 13, 2023 1:34 PM March 13, 2023 2:59 PM
ALTON - Nicholas Trefny was the winner of Marquette Catholic's Mr. Irresistible competition on Saturday night.
Parker Macias was the runner-up to Trefny and Max Cogan was judged the crowd favorite.
The Mr. Irresistible evening attracted a large, interactive audience, normal for each year.
Above is a video from the presentation and some photos are below.