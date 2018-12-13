EDWARDSVILLE – Nic Hemken, a senior guard for the Edwardsville High boys basketball team, had a good game on Tuesday night, scoring seven points while helping to hold Belleville West all-state player E.J. Liddell to six as the Tigers lost to the defending IHSA Class 4A champion Maroons 55-35 Tuesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers executed their game plan very well in preparing for the Maroons, but West was able to pull away in the fourth quarter to gain the win.

“Yeah, we really executed our defensive game plan,” Hemken said in a postgame interview. “We did everything we could. In the end, their shooters just ended up being too much for us.”

The Tigers trailed early in the fourth after a 9-3 West run, but a technical foul called against Keith Randolph, Jr. seemed to spark Edwardsville, as they went on a 6-1 run to close the gap to four. But the Maroons pulled away the rest of the quarter to secure the win.

“We really had a good offensive and defensive game plan coming into the game,” Hemken said. “We executed it pretty well, and just in the end, we fell short. But we’re back at it Friday, we’ll have a good practice tomorrow, and we’re just going to keep working.”

The Tigers’ work ethic is among the best in the Southwestern Conference, and the team will be prepared when Granite City comes calling on Friday night.

“You know, they’re just another opponent,” Hemken said. “We treat all the opponents the same; we’re going to go out there and grind these next two days, and we’re going to prepare for the Warriors.”

