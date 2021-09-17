Listen to the story

MADISON - The Midwest Nationals will deliver the world’s biggest names in professional drag racing to the St. Louis-Metro East region, including John Force, Ron Capps, five-time WWTR winner Antron Brown, three-time NHRA Funny Car champion Robert Hight, four-time NHRA Pro Stock titlist Erica Enders, and Jeg Coughlin.

The NHRA Midwest Nationals are the second event in the seven-race 2021 Countdown to the Championship.

The nitromethane-burning Funny Cars and Top Fuel Dragsters rocket down WWTR’s drag strip at speeds in excess of 330 miles per hour. Every ticket is a pit pass and kids 12 and under are free. To purchase tickets or obtain additional information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-888, visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Tickets also are available at the WWTR ticket office. Follow WWTR on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

7:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open.

8 a.m.-3:50 p.m. – Sportsman classes.

11 a.m. – Midway opens (suggested time of arrival for fans).

12:30 p.m. – ET Racing Showcase.

12:45 p.m. – Pro Mod.

1:45-3:50 p.m. – Sportsman classes.

3:50 p.m. – Pro Mod.

4:30 p.m. – Factory Stock Showdown.

4:45 p.m. – Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

5:05 p.m. – Jr. Dragster exhibition.

5:30 p.m. – First round of Pro Stock qualifying.

6 p.m. – First round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

7:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open.

8 a.m.-12:10 p.m. – Sportsman classes.

9:30 a.m. – Midway opens (suggested time of arrival for fans).

12:15 p.m. – Factory Stock Showdown.

12:30 p.m. – Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

1:15 p.m. – Second round of Pro Stock qualifying.

1:45 p.m. – Second round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.

2:45 p.m. – Factory Stock Showdown.

3 p.m. – Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

3:15 p.m. – Jr. Dragster exhibition.

3:30 p.m. – Pro Mod.

3:45 p.m. – Third round of Pro Stock qualifying.

4:20 p.m. – Third round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.

5:20 p.m. – Sportsman classes.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

7:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open.

8:30 a.m. – Midway opens (suggested time of arrival for fans).

9:30 a.m. – Pre-race ceremonies.

10:30 a.m. – First round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.

11:30 a.m. – First round of Pro Stock eliminations.

11:50 a.m. – Factory Stock Showdown.

12 p.m. – Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

1 p.m. – Second round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.

1:15 p.m. – Second of Pro Stock eliminations.

1:20 p.m. Factory Stock Showdown.

1:25 p.m. – Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

2:20 p.m. – Third round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.

2:30 p.m. – Third round of Pro Stock eliminations.

2:35 p.m. – Factory Stock Showdown.

2:45 p.m. – Mountain Motor Pro Stock, followed by Parade of Champions.

3:35 p.m. – Factory Stock Showdown.

3:40 p.m. – Final round of Pro Stock eliminations.

3:45 p.m. – Final round of Funny Car eliminations.

3:50 p.m. – Final round of Top Fuel Dragster eliminations.

