NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals At World Wide Technology Raceway
MADISON - The Midwest Nationals will deliver the world’s biggest names in professional drag racing to the St. Louis-Metro East region, including John Force, Ron Capps, five-time WWTR winner Antron Brown, three-time NHRA Funny Car champion Robert Hight, four-time NHRA Pro Stock titlist Erica Enders, and Jeg Coughlin.
The NHRA Midwest Nationals are the second event in the seven-race 2021 Countdown to the Championship.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The nitromethane-burning Funny Cars and Top Fuel Dragsters rocket down WWTR’s drag strip at speeds in excess of 330 miles per hour. Every ticket is a pit pass and kids 12 and under are free. To purchase tickets or obtain additional information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-888, visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Tickets also are available at the WWTR ticket office. Follow WWTR on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
7:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.
8 a.m. – Spectator gates open.
8 a.m.-3:50 p.m. – Sportsman classes.
11 a.m. – Midway opens (suggested time of arrival for fans).
12:30 p.m. – ET Racing Showcase.
12:45 p.m. – Pro Mod.
1:45-3:50 p.m. – Sportsman classes.
3:50 p.m. – Pro Mod.
4:30 p.m. – Factory Stock Showdown.
4:45 p.m. – Mountain Motor Pro Stock.
5:05 p.m. – Jr. Dragster exhibition.
5:30 p.m. – First round of Pro Stock qualifying.
6 p.m. – First round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
7:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.
8 a.m. – Spectator gates open.
8 a.m.-12:10 p.m. – Sportsman classes.
9:30 a.m. – Midway opens (suggested time of arrival for fans).
12:15 p.m. – Factory Stock Showdown.
12:30 p.m. – Mountain Motor Pro Stock.
1:15 p.m. – Second round of Pro Stock qualifying.
1:45 p.m. – Second round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.
2:45 p.m. – Factory Stock Showdown.
3 p.m. – Mountain Motor Pro Stock.
3:15 p.m. – Jr. Dragster exhibition.
3:30 p.m. – Pro Mod.
3:45 p.m. – Third round of Pro Stock qualifying.
4:20 p.m. – Third round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.
5:20 p.m. – Sportsman classes.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
7:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.
8 a.m. – Spectator gates open.
8:30 a.m. – Midway opens (suggested time of arrival for fans).
9:30 a.m. – Pre-race ceremonies.
10:30 a.m. – First round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.
11:30 a.m. – First round of Pro Stock eliminations.
11:50 a.m. – Factory Stock Showdown.
12 p.m. – Mountain Motor Pro Stock.
1 p.m. – Second round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.
1:15 p.m. – Second of Pro Stock eliminations.
1:20 p.m. Factory Stock Showdown.
1:25 p.m. – Mountain Motor Pro Stock.
2:20 p.m. – Third round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.
2:30 p.m. – Third round of Pro Stock eliminations.
2:35 p.m. – Factory Stock Showdown.
2:45 p.m. – Mountain Motor Pro Stock, followed by Parade of Champions.
3:35 p.m. – Factory Stock Showdown.
3:40 p.m. – Final round of Pro Stock eliminations.
3:45 p.m. – Final round of Funny Car eliminations.
3:50 p.m. – Final round of Top Fuel Dragster eliminations.
More like this: