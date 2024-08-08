EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?) is celebrating Environmental Educator Jolena Pang, recently selected as one of the RiverBend Growth Association and Alton Telegraph’s 20 Under 40 Professionals for 2024.

This recognition honors 20 outstanding young leaders under 40 years of age who have made significant contributions to their communities and industries.

Pang joined NGRREC 15 months ago and has quickly made an impact through her dedication to environmental education and innovation.

Her efforts include organizing the exhibitors and layout for the 21st Annual Water Festival, launching NGRREC's inaugural World Water Day Photo Contest and Exhibit, and spearheading the revitalization of Project WET (Water Education Today) in Illinois.

“Jolena's recognition is a testament to her passion for connecting to people with the natural world and her remarkable dedication and innovation," said former NGRREC Environmental Education Director Jen Mandeville.

Mandeville said Pang became integral to the team during her first year at NGRREC. She said having a front-row seat has been an honor as Pang has made an incredible impact through community, classroom and after-school environmental education events.

“Jolena's passion and creativity inspire our entire team,” Mandeville said.

Pang credits this honor to her work ethic and passion for her field. She dedicates her time and energy to every project she takes on, especially for a cause or organization she believes in. She said her natural adaptability and open-mindedness allowed her to excel quickly.

"I'd like to thank my colleagues, especially the education team at NGRREC, for the trust and support they've shown me since day one," Pang said.

Pang said young professionals, especially in the environmental education field, should maintain hope – they have more influence than they might realize. She said meaningful work can be simple, like helping students connect with nature through art and nature journaling, exploring the local environment, or spending time outdoors.

Despite the challenges, Pang said the positive impact on students' experiences in the natural world outweighs the hardships. She said listening to your heart and finding fulfilling work that helps the world is essential.

Pang said a big part of maintaining a healthy work-life balance involves prioritizing loved ones, including family and friends. She tries to plan her weeks so she can accomplish tasks more efficiently. Pang also said physical activity, such as rock climbing, is crucial for her physical and mental health.

While her long-term goals still need to be fully solidified, Pang always hopes to deepen her connection to nature and the land. She hopes to one day move to a rural and natural setting and find a more local lifestyle connected to the surrounding ecosystems.

Pang said living in alignment with her values and continuing to communicate environmental science to various audiences is a future she aspires to.

About National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them, facilitating the efficient implementation of science into policy and practice. Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, the center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities.

