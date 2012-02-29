Godfrey, Ill. – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station has been awarded a 2011 Solatube ICE Award for Inspired and Creative Excellence in daylighting design.

The latest in a number of awards for the building, which was designed by AAIC for LEED Platinum certification, this award recognizes the creative use of Solatube lighting fixtures throughout the classrooms and labs inside the Field Station.

Solatube International Inc. invented the tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) to harvest daylight at rooftops, transfer it down through highly reflective tubes (which bend up to 90 degrees and can be up to 70 feet or more long) and distribute it evenly into rooms through diffusers and decorative ceiling fixtures. The lights can even be brightened or dimmed.

“We are honored to receive the Solatube ICE Award for the natural lighting system at our National Great Rivers Research and Education Center Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station in Alton, Ill.,” said Dale Chapman, NGRREC Chairman and Lewis and Clark Community College President.

“The building was designed to achieve the highest level of LEED certification, and the Solatube lighting system is one of the most noticeable sustainability features of the building. The flexibility of Solatube to provide variations in the design of each Solatube throughout the building to accommodate the multitude of research activities that take place, was key to making the building both energy efficient and functional for our scientists and educators.”

Other 2011 Solatube Inspired and Creative Excellence (ICE) Awards winners include:

· Algae to Omega – Solatube Daylighting Systems run through the ceiling and over giant tanks to promote the growth of algae with daylight.

· Red Hawk Elementary School; Architect: RB+B Architects, Inc. – Slits cut into the Solatube tubing, creating a raindrop effect with daylight on the walls.

· El Monte Sagrado Living Resort and Spa Design; Architect: David Sargert– A huge citrine crystal hangs suspended from the opening of a Solatube product, creating an inspired lighting effect.

· Focus Lighting Inc. Architectural Design – Multi-story use and Solatube Daylighting Systems incorporated into their offices.

· Miami Science Museum – Innovative display that provides sunlight for fish and educational experience using daylight for visitors.

· Downing University Center, Western Kentucky University; Architects: Mackey Mitchell Associates, Ross Tarrant Architects – Conceptual rendering featuring numerous Solatube Daylighting Systems flooding a building interior with daylight.

“Over the past 20 years, our customers have never ceased to amaze with their creativity,” said Robert E. Westfall Jr., president of Solatube International. “They inspired us to create the Solatube ICE Awards and give them a platform to showcase their inspiring work in daylighting.”

The Field Station, dedicated in October 2010, and NGGREC have won a number of awards for sustainable design and practices over the past few years, including the 2010 Center for Environmental Innovation in Roofing (CEIR) Excellence in Design Award, 2011 St. Louis Construction News and Review Editor’s Choice Award for Overall Innovation and the 2011 U.S. Water Prize.

