EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center will host free summer camps for kids in July and August this year.

Camp Waterschool is a four-day camp aimed at children ages 10-12, which will be offered from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., July 6-9 and Aug. 9-12, at the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station.

“Students will learn about water, both near and far, using Swarovski Waterschool lessons,” said NGRREC Environmental Educator Jen Young. “Through many different hands-on experiences, including catching critters in our ponds and testing the water quality of the Mississippi River, students will learn about our local water ecosystems. We will also take a look worldwide to learn about water usage in different countries.”

Camp Waterschool is part of a global education program that promotes learning about and experiencing water through arts and crafts, science experiments, and hands-on demonstrations through the Swarovski Waterschool program at NGRREC.

Campers will have the opportunity to study a real stream and experience canoeing on the river (July 7 and Aug. 11).

Students will reflect on their personal experiences with water and how they can make positive differences in their own watershed communities – they’ll even get first-hand experience participating in a watershed stewardship project. They’ll also see the different ways in which students in six other countries interact with their water resources.

Two sessions of Camp Waterschool will be offered:

CECK-977-F1 – July 6 - 9, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Register by June 29.

CECK-977-F2 – August 9 - 12, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Register by July 30.

Learn more at http://www.ngrrec.org/College_for_Kids/, or register by calling (618) 468-2222 or (618) 468-5701.

Swarovski Waterschool

Founded in 2000 and situated in seven countries within watershed areas of the Danube, Ganges, Yangtze, Nile, Amazon, Chao Praya and Mississippi rivers, the Swarovski Waterschool program has taught more than 500,000 children, using nearly 10,000 specially trained teachers at more than 2,400 public schools. The program offers an educational learning experience revolving around the topic of water, targeting children typically aged 8 to 18. Improving access to safe, reliable water and adequate sanitation at schools are additional key areas which are integrated in the framework. Through the Swarovski Waterschool program, students develop a lifelong passion for the subject, making them ideal ambassadors to influence entire families and their communities. For more information, visit

www.swarovskiwaterschool.com.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit http://www.ngrrec.org.

