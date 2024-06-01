EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?) presents “Mississippi & The Mac,” their newest STREAM Series event, in collaboration with the Macoupin Art Collective (The Mac).

In honor of River Days of Action, NGRRECsm is hosting the free, all-ages event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, June 13, at the Jerry F. Costello Field Station in East Alton.

From 10 a.m. to noon, “The Mac Bus,” a mobile art studio sponsored by the Macoupin Art Collective, will host a creative activity themed “Shrink your Plastic Footprint.” All guests will be able to make artwork to take home.

NGRREC Environmental Educator Erica Doerr said River Days of Action aims to unite river communities across the Mississippi River Basin.

“We encourage everyone to come by the station to check out this STREAM Series event,” Doerr said. “Not only will we have a chance to blend art with science, but we will also showcase NGRREC research. We hope you all come ready to learn, have fun, and leave a river advocate.”

NGRREC will also highlight its ongoing microplastic research during the event. Summer interns will inform guests about these current studies. Attendees will also participate in fun learning activities focused on actions the community can take to reduce plastic use.

River Days of Action is a call to action across the Mississippi River Basin to host events to raise public awareness about issues affecting the river.

Every summer, 1 Mississippi hosts River Days of Action in June. The Mississippi River Network (MRN) implemented the 1 Mississippi program to encourage River Citizens to take active roles through education, inspiration, and opportunities to embrace and advocate for the Mississippi River.

To learn more about the NGRREC Stream series, visit https://www.ngrrec.org/stream-series/. For more information on The Macoupin Art Collective, visit https://macart.org/. To learn more about the River Days of Action, visit https://1mississippi.org/riverdays/.

For questions, contact Erica Doerr at edoerr@lc.edu.

NGRREC STREAM Series

The STREAM Series takes a step beyond traditional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programming by including aspects of Research and Art. Stay tuned for more information about upcoming fun events for all ages. If you enjoyed our Neighbor Nights events, you will not want to miss the STREAM Series.

About National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them, facilitating the efficient implementation of science into policy and practice. Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, the center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities.

