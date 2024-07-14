EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) invites the community to the annual NSF REU Symposium, which will be held from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, at the Jerry F. Costello Field Station in East Alton, IL. Refreshments will be provided.

“We’re excited to host NGRREC’s annual NSF REU symposium, where our interns will showcase their summer research projects,” Community Ecologist Anthony Dell said. “This year’s topics range from the effects of microplastics on native fish and better understanding urban food webs to investigating the impact of road salt on Wood Frog and Gray Treefrog survival.”

Dell said the symposium gives these talented interns a unique platform to highlight their innovative research to the public. He said it also offers the community an excellent opportunity to engage with and learn about the impactful work these students are doing.

“We invite our community members to join us for an open-house event where they can interact with the interns and view their poster presentations,” Internships and Special Projects Coordinator Amy Monroe said. “This year, we are excited to welcome students from SIUE’s NSF REU internship program to participate in the presentations.”

Monroe said NGRREC is grateful for their collaboration with Shannon McCarragher and Alan Black, SIUE’s REU coordinators, in organizing various events and activities for their students to participate in alongside NGRREC.

This summer’s NGRREC internship attracted a record number of applicants. The 10 interns include local students from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) and Lewis and Clark Community College (L&C) as well as from across the country - Scripps College (California), Yale University (Connecticut), Binghamton University (New York) and California State University (California).

Over 10 weeks, these interns will research alongside NGRREC scientists, assistant scientists, and research specialists. To enrich their educational experience, they will also participate in development workshops and ecology-focused field trips.

“The 2024 NGRREC STREAM Series takes a step beyond STEM by adding Research and Art into the equation,” Environmental Educator Erica Doerr said. “The upcoming July event will put the ‘R’ in STREAM by showcasing NGRREC’s robust research pillar.”

Doerr encourages attendees to ask questions, learn interesting facts, and see science in action.

To learn more about NGRREC’s STREAM Series, visit https://www.ngrrec.org/stream-series/.

Please contact Amy Monroe at (618) 468-2910 or ammonroe@lc.edu for questions.

National Science Foundation Research Experiences for Undergraduates (NSF REU)

The Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU) program supports active research participation by undergraduate students in any of the areas of research funded by the National Science Foundation. REU projects involve students in meaningful ways in ongoing research programs or in research projects specifically designed for the REU program.

