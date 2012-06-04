ALTON – University of Illinois student Samantha Chavez holds a large carp retrieved from a net in Ellis Bay Thursday during orientation week for the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s (NGRREC) summer internship program. Chavez is one of 26 college students from around the U.S. and world who gathered at the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station for this week’s events. In its 10th year, the 10-week summer internship program offers students the opportunity to do field work, research and a project-presentation. Many of the 230 interns who have participated in the program since it began go on to publish their research and work in natural resources careers. Interns this year come from the University of Wisconsin, Southern Illinois University, Lewis and Clark

Community College, John A. Logan and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. This year, the program also welcomes two international students from Ireland and India.

For more information, visit http://www.ngrrec.org/interships. To view more photos from the week visit http://www.flickr.com/photos/ngrrec/.

