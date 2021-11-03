EAST ALTON – Due to the success of the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s (NGRRECsm) recent Walk and Talk events, the program will be extended into November.

Each Walk and Talk includes a tour of the grounds and features an educational discussion highlighting an environmental topic.

Each topic will include two walks at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The programs are suitable for all ages, from children to adults.

“It’s our hope to provide content that will interest area residents,” Environmental Educator Jen Young said. “At our next Walk and Talk, we’ll take you on an adventure where you’ll learn what it’s like for a water droplet to move through the water cycle.”

The November schedule is as follows:

Nov. 10 – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Water Cycle

Nov. 17 – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Recycling, and Compost

Walk and Talks are free to the public.

In accordance with Illinois State mandate, all visitors to the Field Station are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines, regardless of vaccination status.

For more information, contact Young at (618) 468-2785 or jenryoung@lc.edu. Follow NGRREC’s Facebook page for these and other community events.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities.

To learn more about NGRREC, visit http://www.ngrrec.org.

