CHICAGO - Lewis and Clark Community College’s National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is a co-sponsor for an upcoming State of Our Water Conference in Chicago. Speakers with backgrounds in science, government and nonprofits, including NGRRECsm scientists, will provide expert updates on water supply planning, water pollution, water infrastructure, water conservation and more. Register at ilenviro.org/stateofwater.

Thursday, March 22, at 8 a.m. Registration and Breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. Speakers 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Q&A at the UIC Student Center East 750 E. Halsted St.

Chicago, IL 60607.

Other sponsors include the Illinois State Water Survey, the Sierra Club, The Freshwater Lab, Prairie Rivers Network, Faith in Place and the Illinois Environmental Council.

Illinois, the #BigRiverState, has bountiful water assets that face significant future challenges. At the State of Our Waters seminar, attendees will learn more about the current health of our water and the ongoing work to protect Illinois’ water.

