EAST ALTON – Community members, legislators, Girl Scouts and staff from the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) gathered Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Jerry F. Costello Field Station to celebrate female leadership in policy and science.

Among the speakers was Rep. Amy Elik, District 111, who gave the Scouts some advice.

“Try new things to open your eyes to new experiences,” she said. “Even if it is something you may not be good at."

Also in attendance was Rep. Katie Stuart, District 112, who told the girls what she likes best about her position.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Knowing what I do benefits people in a positive way,” she said.

Everyone enjoyed pizza and s'mores while learning about Girl Scout Troop 325's community and nature-based projects, how to create seed-balls for spreading native plants and about the important research happening at the station.

The event concluded with a female leadership discussion panel, which was led by Girl Scout Troop 325, and included both Elik and Stuart along with NGRREC Director of Operations and Strategic Initiatives Paige Mettler-Cherry, PhD.

Mettler-Cherry left the young leaders with some encouraging words.

“Always believe in yourself and don’t let people tell you no,” she said.

For more information on NGRREC or the Field Station, visit the website at www.ngrrec.org or send an email to ngrrec@lc.edu.

More like this: