Founded by former EHS standout & Division I football All-American EJ Jones, the cutting-edge indoor training facility is available to athletes of all ages who want to increase strength, performance, speed & agility

Maryville, IL –Families with youth athletes have a new local resource for elite training focused on performance, health & getting to the ‘next level’ – including everything from improving strength and agility to earning athletic scholarships. Next Level Sports Performance is excited to announce the grand opening of its new performance center at 2549 Vandalia in Collinsville (on the Collinsville/Maryville border, in the same complex as the former Sharky’s). The performance center will be holding its official grand opening on Wednesday, June 3rd, from 6:30-8:30pm. The event is open to the public and will include NL gear giveaways, training examples, raffles & introductions from our staff and medical professionals.

Founded by Coach EJ Jones, an Edwardsville High School standout, NCAA Division I Football AllAmerican, and N.A.S.M. certified trainer, Next Level’s new 3,000+ sq. ft. facility is highlighted by professional grade turf & rubber floors and offers equipment usually only found in NFL training facilities. Coach Jones explained, “Building this performance center has been my dream for nearly a decade. As a D-I athlete preparing for the NFL combine & draft, I had the opportunity to train at elite facilities in other parts of the country. I wanted to bring that level of excellence back home so kids here could receive the best, most advanced training possible.” That is exactly what he did. From the Vertimax jumping machine to the Keiser Runner with Power Display and Keiser Functional Trainer, the fully indoor complex provides some of the most cutting edge training options in the Midwest.

Article continues after sponsor message

Beyond the superior facilities and equipment, Next Level’s real value comes from its elite personnel. In addition to its staff of top-notch certified trainers, NL offers their athletes access to doctors, including A.R.T. specialist Dr. Scott Underwood, nutritionists, massage therapists, and much more. The centers’ core methodology is structured around the total development of an athlete, with an emphasis on health and safety. Coach Jones elaborated, “One of the biggest gaps in my training as a young athlete was an emphasis on staying healthy and preventing damage to my body, which eventually led to a careerending injury just prior to the NFL Draft. This is why we stress health and safety so much at Next Level, and include doctors and medical personnel into our training plans. Our number one goal is to keep kids safe and avoid injury.”

Some of the areas’ top athletes (in nearly every genre of sports, including football, soccer, track & field, baseball & more) have already begun training at Next Level, and the facility provides options for all experience levels and ages – starting as young as 7. For more information on Next Level and the new performance center, you can visit their website at www.bnextlevel.com or contact Coach Jones directly at bnextlevel@gmail.com or (937) 536-9302.

More like this: