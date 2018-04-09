GLEN CARBON – The newly renovated Altitude Trampoline Park officially celebrates its re-grand opening with special kids activities and hourly giveaways 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, April 14 at 91 Fountain Drive, just off Illinois 157 in Glen Carbon.

“We have all kinds of exciting activities for the kids lined up – a photo booth, face painter and balloon artist. We will also have FREE pizza at Noon while it lasts and the Granite City High School Cheerleaders will perform and hang-out with everyone from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.,” said Steve Wineriter, new co-owner of Altitude Glen Carbon.

Families can enter for a chance to win hourly door prizes, including the grand prize, which is a birthday party for 10 jumpers! The giveaways will continue that evening during Saturday Teen Night, with DJ Tegs spinning tunes from 7 – 10 p.m.

Grand opening activities are free with the purchase of any jump pass. Families are encouraged to buy passes in advance, available online at altitudeglencarbon.com, to secure preferred jump time on the 14th.

Altitude Glen Carbon re-opened its doors under new ownership a month ago after closing the park in late 2017 to ensure the facility was operating to its fullest potential – and bringing the newest and most exiting activities to families, with its safety first approach.

“The community welcomed us back with open arms and has taken notice of everything we are doing” said Wineriter. “We added some new cool attractions, like our state-of-the-art ninja warrior course, animated rock climbing wall and enlarged foam pit, but at the end of the day it’s about giving families a first-rate experience every time they visit.”

To further build excitement around Altitude Glen Carbon’s re-grand opening celebration, the park will award one lucky jumper with FREE jumps for a year. From now until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 13, residents can text JUMP to 797979 for a chance to win. The text-to-win promotion allows one entry per participant. For more information on the promotion or re-grand opening event, visit Altitude Glen Carbon’sFacebook page or call: (618) 663-3879.

