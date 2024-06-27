ALTON - Previously unidentified brick streets have been emerging in Alton as city officials aim to pass guidelines for their possible preservation.

As the pavement covering these hidden brick streets wears off, the Alton City Council hopes to review each one discovered and potentially add them to the list of brick streets and alleyways protected under the City Code.

Any newly discovered brick streets added to the list would be subject to the city’s updated repair guidelines, which require brick streets to be restored “back to their original condition” and require all repairs to be made using vitrified brick.

The resolution passed on Wednesday would introduce an ordinance requiring any newly uncovered brick street to be reported to the City Council, who will decide whether or not to completely restore it.

The agenda item specifically states that “if previously unidentified, covered brick streets are identified, the City of Alton City Council shall be notified and approve whether the unidentified, covered brick street be preserved to its original state and added to Section 6-1-5(A) [of the City Code].”

City Council members voted 5-1 to pass the resolution. Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott cast the only vote against it, while Alderman David Gan was absent from the meeting.

The item will now go through a first and second reading as an ordinance to be voted on at a future City Council meeting.

A full recording of the June 26, 2024 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video. All Alton City Council meetings can also be watched live or on demand on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, Roku app, or YouTube channel.

