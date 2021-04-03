BREESE CENTRAL 44, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6: Breese Central jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead, extended it to 37-0 at the half, and never looked back in their win over the Oilers at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

Shane Becker caught three touchdown passes of 11, 21 and 12 yards from Kyle Athmer, while Athmer ran for a three-yard score and passed seven yards to Chase Blumenstein for another Cougar touchdown, Gavin Watts ran in from three yards out for the other Central score.

EAWR's only touchdown came in the fourth quarter, when Brody Newberry ran in from five yards out five minutes from the end.

The Cougars are now 3-0, while the Oilers drop to 0-3.

