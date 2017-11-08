GODFREY – Community members will have two opportunities to meet New York Times bestselling author Laurie Halse Anderson – at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Lewis and Clark Community College's Reid Memorial Library.

Anderson will discuss writing her novel “Speak,” which addresses sexual assault and other related topics.

"Laurie Halse Anderson's works of contemporary fiction address tough issues such as eating disorders, sexual assault, and alcoholism and resonate with young adults and adults alike,” said Assistant Director of Reid Memorial Library Elisabeth Burns. “From their very first sentences, her books pull the reader in and are a big reason why her novels are so popular.”

Copies of “Speak,” “Twisted,” “The Impossible Knife of Memory,” “Catalyst” and “Wintergirls” will be available for purchase – cash or check only. Attendees may also bring their own copies of any of her books and she will sign them after her presentation.

Admission is free, and the public is welcome.

“Ms. Anderson has won numerous awards for both her writing and involvement with social support groups such as RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network),” Burns said. “This opportunity to meet one of this country's most important writers is not to be missed.”

About the Author

Laurie Halse Anderson is a New York Times bestselling author whose writing spans young readers, teens,and new adults. Combined, her books have sold more than 8 million copies.

She has been nominated twice for the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award. Two of her books, “Speak” and “Chains” were National Book Award finalists, and “Chains” was short-listed for the prestigious Carnegie Medal.

She was selected by the American Library Association for the 2009 Margaret A. Edwards Award and has been honored for her battles for intellectual freedom by the National Coalition Against Censorship and the National Council of Teachers of English.

In addition to combating censorship, she regularly speaks about the need for diversity in publishing. She lives in Philadelphia, where she enjoys cheese steaks while she writes. The above information was reproduced with permission by the author.

This L&C Diversity Council event is presented by the Mannie Jackson Endowment and Center for the Humanities with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information visit www.lc.edu/diversity.

