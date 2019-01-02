ALTON – While notorious (and celebrated) for being a night of revelry, New Year's Eve was relatively calm in Alton.

In fact, Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said 2019 came into Alton relatively peacefully, which is good news after 2018's record number of drug overdose deaths and an increase in homicides. Simmons said his department responded to nine calls for fireworks and two calls for suspected firearms discharges, however, no casings could be found, so those may also be categorized as fireworks calls.

Article continues after sponsor message

Simmons said there were no DUIs issued over the course of the evening (from 8 p.m. Dec. 31 – 5 a.m. Jan. 1), but said there were four traffic accidents. None of them had any injuries to humans, but one care traveling on the Berm (Route 143) did strike a deer. Simmons said the driver of that vehicle left the scene, leaving behind their car and the dead animal. He could not comment as to why that person may have exited the scene.

There were a few incidents of minor violence in Alton's Downtown District. Simmons said officers responded to a domestic incident near Bubby's and Sissy's with no arrests, and took one person into custody following a fight outside Mac's Timeout.

“We had increased patrols and were doing more bar checks,” Simmons said of the relatively calm evening. “We're not sure if the increased presence helped or not, but we'd like to thank everyone for being well-behaved and respectful during New Year's Eve.”

Similar reports came from the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Captain Mike Dixon said his office did not experience an increase in arrests or issues with the holiday, adding the county had normal patrols. He did say he believed a man was found intoxicated in his vehicle, but added that vehicle was in that man's driveway.

More like this: