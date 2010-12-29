With New Year’s Eve a couple days away, the City of Alton would like to remind bar owners and their patrons of a few rules.

Pursuant to the laws of the City, bars must close by 3:00 A.M. on January 1st. All patrons must be out of the establishment by that time.

If you are going to celebrate the new year by drinking alcohol, please remember to drink responsibly, do not drive drunk, and use designated drivers or call a taxi. Law enforcement will be on the roads keeping drivers safe.

By following the above items, we hope that everyone will have a safe, festive New Year’s celebration.