ALTON - Two local businesses are teaming up to host a “New Year's Eve celebration for the grown and classy" in Alton for ages 30 and up, featuring live performances from a recording artist, a comedian, and more.

DMW Trucking and Dynamic Image Publications are hosting a “Ring In 2024” New Years’ Eve Celebration from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024 at Vera Lee's Meeting & Event Venue, located at 1854 E. Broadway in Alton.

The event will feature a live performance by recording artist Alysha, a Comedy Hour with The Gwynn Factor, as well as appearances by D Lo and DJ Lady Jock. The event calls for semi-formal attire and has an age restriction of at least 30 years old.

Christian Cashelle, CEO of Dynamic Image Publications, said the event is the perfect way to ring in the new year with “style, sophistication,” and more.

“Join us as we bid farewell to the past and welcome the future with style, sophistication, and a night to remember,” Cashelle said. “Enjoy good people, good vibes, and some good food!”

Tickets to the New Year's Eve party must be purchased in advance, as no tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets are available online at this link. Prices are $55 for single tickets, $100 for couples, and $350 for VIP tables with sales of each ending soon.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit ringin2024.eventbrite.com.

