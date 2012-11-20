New Years Eve Gala at Mineral Springs Banquet and Conference Center
Join us in the beautiful Chrystal River Ballroom for an evening of dining, dancing and Celebrating! Evening includes Dinner, cash bar,
DJ, dancing. Bottle of Champagne on each table for Midnight toast.
Elegant "Titanic" theme, fancy dress, let your fantasies of "back in the day" add to the enjoyment of the occasion. A truly different experience to "Ring out the Old, Ring in the New"!!
Now accepting reservations:
Couple $75. Single $50.
Mineral Springs Banquet and Conference Center
301 E. Broadway
Alton, Il. 62002
Keith 618-465-6256 or 314-708-0780
Janet 618-465-3200
