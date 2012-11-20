New Years Eve Gala at Mineral Springs Banquet and Conference Center Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Join us in the beautiful Chrystal River Ballroom for an evening of dining, dancing and Celebrating! Evening includes Dinner, cash bar,

DJ, dancing. Bottle of Champagne on each table for Midnight toast.

Elegant "Titanic" theme, fancy dress, let your fantasies of "back in the day" add to the enjoyment of the occasion. A truly different experience to "Ring out the Old, Ring in the New"!!



Now accepting reservations:

Couple $75. Single $50.



Mineral Springs Banquet and Conference Center

301 E. Broadway

Alton, Il. 62002



Keith 618-465-6256 or 314-708-0780

