CHICAGO - January was filled with winning moments making it a great start to the new year for Illinois Lottery players. Throughout the month, players cashed in over 4,817,700 winning draw-based game tickets and took home prizes totaling more than $61 million.

These wins welcomed a few new millionaires to the Land of Lincoln, with seven players across Illinois winning prizes of $1 million dollars or more playing Powerball® and Mega Millions®.

The month kicked off with a historic jackpot roll series for both Powerball® and Mega Millions®. At its height, the combined jackpot prizes up for grabs peaked at over $1 billion and lottery-loving feelings swept the nation.

Locally-loved games like Lotto and Lucky Day Lotto also brought big wins to Illinois Lottery players. These in-state games paid out over $10 million in prizes to winners throughout the month. One lucky player cashed in on a $700,000 Lucky Day Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was from BP, at 1983 Brookdale Rd., in Naperville.

Fast Play games brought winning moments to over 245,000 players throughout the month, totaling over $3 million in prizes. The Illinois Jackpot game left one player celebrating a six figure win after taking home a prize of over $123,000. This winning ticket was sold at BP, at 512 W. Liberty St., in Wauconda.

January was stacked with Pick 3 and Pick 4 wins, too. These fan favorites brought over $33 million in prizes to over 283,000 winning tickets.

Although the month may have come to an end, the Illinois Lottery wins keep on coming, proving once again that Illinois is Full of Winners.

