WellSpring Resources’ Jerseyville office is ringing in the New Year with new group therapy experiences for adults. The groups “Confidence is an Inside Job,” “Happiness is a Circular Motion,” and “Finding Peace Amongst the Chaos,” among others, will begin in January.

Group therapy is a type of therapy in which clinicians work with several people, usually with similar diagnoses or experiences, at the same time. This type of treatment allows group members to receive treatment, and benefit from the support and knowledge of their peers. Typical groups at WellSpring Resources involve between 10 and 12 group participants and are led by a trained therapist or counselor.

Group therapy can help individuals cope with many types of mental health conditions and issues, including ADHD, anger, anxiety, depression, grief and loss, low self-esteem, and stress. The new groups at WellSpring Resources’ Jerseyville office will focus on teaching practical skills and coping techniques that will help participants in their everyday lives.

“Confidence is an Inside Job” will help participants improve self-image and positive thinking. The group will run on Wednesdays from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

“Happiness is a Circular Motion” will help participants recognize, accept, and promote happiness. The group will run on Thursdays from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM.

“Finding Peace Amongst the Chaos” will help participants manage their emotions, as well as improve communication and stress management skills. The group will run on Fridays from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM.

Before an individual can enroll in group services, he or she must complete at assessment as WellSpring Resources. A trained clinician will help the individual determine if Group Services will help meet their mental health needs. Call WellSpring Resources’ Jerseyville office at (618) 639-2010 for more information or to begin the assessment process.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 7,600 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

Senior Services, Counseling Services, Case Management Services, Mental Health Court, Family Services, Wellness and Recovery Services, psychiatric services and provider WellSpring Resources are funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

