BUNKER HILL - At its annual Bunker Hill High School commencement this month, Bunker Hill CUSD 8 issued a Seal of Work Ethic to twelve additional diplomas. This new seal, developed by faculty and administrators at Bunker Hill High School in consultation with local employers, will make its first appearance on the Class of 2024 BHHS diplomas.

This new additional “seal of work ethic” was adopted by the Bunker Hill Board of Education to recognize those students whose performance at Bunker Hill High School demonstrated a strong sense of work ethic, in addition to meeting the prescribed criteria established for a high school diploma.

This initiative was developed by the district as it expanded its offerings of work-based learning opportunities, leading to career-level apprenticeships and certifications. While initially focusing on equipping graduates with certifications and apprenticeships, the focus soon shifted to the universal durable skills cited as needed most by area employers including critical thinking, communication, adaptability, perseverance, and others along with a strong sense of work ethic.

In order to receive the Seal of Work Ethic attached to their diploma, Bunker Hill High Schools students must demonstrate qualities leading to work ethic such as high attendance rates, less than 2 tardies, 1 disciplinary referral or less, community service hours, and successful completion of CTE (Career Technical Education) courses with a B or better. Additional points toward the Seal are awarded for students completing dual credit or Advanced Placement courses as well as registering at a post-secondary institution (college, certification programs, military service).

Students earning a minimum of 16 points from the Work Ethic Standards will automatically receive the Seal of Work Ethic affixed to their diplomas.

Currently, the following local employers have agreed to provide BHHS graduates with the seal of work ethic with a guaranteed interview for an open position:

Weststar Aviation

Morton Buildings

Lake Williamson

Mennel

Dometic

CNB Bank & Trust

Jarden Farms

UCB Bank

For more information, or to be added to the list of employers that would guarantee an

