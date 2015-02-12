There is a new flower shop in town! A Wildflower Shop has opened its doors at 2131 S State Rt 157 in Edwardsville.

Owned and operated by Deborah Orofino and Anne Morris, the shop is a full service florist, delivering to the local area and sending wire orders nationwide as well as internationally.

With over 25 years of experience in the floral industry, Deborah brings flair and vision to everything she does. Weddings and events are of particular interest, as Deborah loves meeting with people to discuss their vision and turning that vision into a reality.

Article continues after sponsor message

Although Anne only has a couple of years of floral experience, she did run a business in the UK which centered around the wedding industry and is able to bring some of those ideas to play here in Edwardsville.

As well as plants, silk flowers and balloons, the shop also carries some unique gifts, which are very carefully chosen to allow customers to see something different when they shop at A Wildflower Shop.

There is a selection of Bissinger’s chocolates and hand stamped jewelry amongst other things. The shop is also the only local supplier of Starletto’s heel accessories.

As well as a loyalty program they run a reminder service and will email a week before a birthday or anniversary to jog your memory. There will be monthly business card/email address drawings to win an arrangement and in the future they intend to hold classes to help you get the most out of any flowers you may buy or be given.

A Wildflower Shop is on facebook, twitter and Instagram. Check them out to see everything that is going on there.

More like this: