New Weekly Women's Bible Studies Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WHAT: New Weekly Women's Bible Studies WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062 WHEN: Starting the Week of September 18, 2012 | Class Times Vary Article continues after sponsor message WHO: Women COST: Varies From $18 - $28/Class WHY: First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM) is offering four exciting, new weekly Bible studies for women this fall! FBCM's Women's Bible Study ministry has been established to help women grow in the Word of God; to offer encouragement, support, and fellowship with one another; resulting in changed lives and moving them towards active service for the Lord. Class costs vary anywhere from $18 - $28 per class (cost includes the book for the chosen class plus a nominal fee for leadership materials and shipping; feel free to purchase a book elsewhere). For more information on each class being offered, including childcare availability, or to register for a class, you can visit www.FBMaryville.org/Ministries/Women/BibleStudy.cfm.

For more information about FBCM, please contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.FBMaryville.org.