ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford announced on Friday, May 10, 2024, that on Monday, May 13, 2024, the intersection of Alby Street and East 20th Street will become a four-way stop with flashing warning signs.

Chief Ford said the police and the City of Alton are trying to provide ample notice to the public about when the intersection will become a four-way stop.

"We understand there are mixed feelings on this decision," Chief Ford said. "Many reference that this was tried previously and did not help improve safety at the intersection.

"Alby Street at East 20th Street is the scene of frequent traffic accidents. In 2023, there were 21 traffic accidents at this intersection. Many of these accidents cause injury to those involved. Simply allowing this to continue without intervention efforts was not an acceptable solution.

"As such, Alton City Council members voted to move to a four-way stop intersection with flashing stop signs as well as flashing warning signs prior to the intersection. These bright devices will hopefully draw attention and let drivers know the stop intersection is near."

Chief Ford continued and said, like all new things, this will take some getting used to and eventually we will all think of a four-way stop as being what we know at that intersection.

"Change is not always popular but there’s nothing to say that other safety alternatives cannot be put in place should these efforts not produce the desired effects of fewer traffic accidents and injuries," he said.

"As always, please drive responsibly. Obey all traffic laws and signage. There’s nothing more important than you arriving safely to your loved ones."

