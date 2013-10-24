Studio Gaia, yoga studio and wellness center on 201 Hillsboro Ave. in Edwardsville, IL, teams up with Medical Thermography of Metro St. Louis quarterly to host digital infrared thermal imaging (DITI) scans. DITI scans search for inflammation, lymph blockages, and abnormalities in body

tissue. DITI can scan any or all areas of male and female bodies, and can be an especially powerful new tool in monitoring breast health and aiding in preventative health efforts.

The prices vary depending on the area of the body; 30 minute breast scans are $175. Trained technicians administer the procedure, and the results are quickly reported by Duke University trained and certified doctors. The report, along with color images can be sent to your physician of choice to be evaluated and instructed for further care.

With Studio Gaia focusing more on overall breast health, this method of earlier detection is a crucial service to offer. A change in daily routines at the first sight of abnormalities can reverse growth and reduce inflammation before aggressive tumors would ever be seen on other diagnostic tests. Certified DITI Technician, Kelly Bringle says “the scans are completely risk free and can detect changes and growth within two to four years, as opposed to mammograms which usually cannot show growths before 6-10 years of existence.” Satisfied participant, Rennae, left the scan room saying “it was painless, effective and easy.”

Studio Gaia emphasizes the daily care of the body through regular physical movement, mental wellness activities, raw or mildly cooked plant based nutrition, the use of natural oils, such as Groovy Booby Breast Care massage oil, and the periodic use of DITI scans to detect abnormalities and promote overall health.

There are a limited number of time slots available for DITI on scan days. This month’s event was fully booked. Participants are urged to schedule appointments for the next quarterly visit; Wednesday, January 15, 2014, as soon as possible.

