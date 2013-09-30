Saint Anthony’s Health Center has added a full-time general surgeon to its medical staff: Michael Bonebrake, M.D. As the newest member of Saint Anthony’s Physician Group, Dr. Bonebrake joins Paul Loethen, M.D. and Emily Albright, M.D. in Suite 305 of Saint Anthony’s Professional Building.

Dr. Bonebrake recently finished a Critical Care Fellowship at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. After completing his medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine, he served as Executive Chief Resident in the Department of Surgery at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics during his residency training.

As a surgeon, his clinical interests and procedures include: Anti-reflux surgery, breast cancer, colon, gallbladder, hernia repair and minimally invasive laparoscopic procedures, as well as general, vascular and trauma surgery.

Dr. Bonebrake may be reached at 618-465-9024.

Saint Anthony’s Physician Group, the area’s largest local physician group with 29 providers, includes:

Family Practice: Kevin Boyd, D.O.; Michael Klein, M.D.; Priya Kumaraguru, M.D.; Yusuf Mohyuddin, M.D.; Manju Ramchandani, M.D.

Internal Medicine: Edward Blair, Jr., M.D.; Colin Butterfield, M.D., Christine Seo, M.D.; Courtney McFarlin, PA; Billie Vincent, ANP-BC

Endocrinology: Saima Ali, M.D.

Ear, Nose & Throat/Otolaryngology: Keith Bonacquisti, M.D.; Philip Kannel, D.O.; Elaine Rynders, PA

Gastroenterology: Naeem Aslam, M.D.; Mark Klucka, D.O.; Shona Quick, F.N.P.-B.C.

Neurology: Karna Sherwood, M.D.

Pain Management: Monika Buckley, PA-C

Podiatric Surgery: John Lindsay, D.P.M.

Rheumatology: Romila Aslam, M.D.

Medical Oncology & Hematology: Kevin Palka, M.D.; Manpreet Sandhu, M.D.

Radiation Oncology: James Piephoff, M.D.

Surgery: Emily Albright, M.D.; Michael Bonebrake, M.D.; Paul Loethen, M.D.

Urology: Soo Il Cho, M.D

Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine: Charles Halbeck, D.O.

For more information about physicians with Saint Anthony’s Physician Group, visit www.sahc.org, or call 618-462-2222.

