ALTON - The new state-of-the-art movie theater in Alton continues to get closer to reality.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said recently the theater owners - NCG Cinemas Company - is putting the finishing touches on the theater area. The theater has been constructed in the space formerly occupied by Sears. It will feature eight state-of-the-art auditoriums with luxury seating, Mayor Walker said.

Walker said a new HVAC system and UV lighting will be installed inside the theater, which makes special filtration possible and easier for sanitation.

“It will have upgraded concessions, too, with beer and wine and reclined, heated seats,” Walker said. “It will be really nice. It will change the dynamics of Alton Square Mall and the entire Homer Adams Parkway in Alton. It will be a regional draw. It will be a destination point, the new theater.”

Mayor Walker said he couldn’t say enough for the work of the Hull Group in this project and their commitment to the mall.

Walker was uncertain when the theater would officially open, but said he knows it will be “soon.” He said COVID-19 Pandemic has slowed the process down, but renovation work inside has continued as planned and is close to finished.

