EDWARDSVILLE - A new Starbucks next to Edwardsville High School is going up fast.

The location is ideal in many respects because it is located next to EHS and also close to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus and other popular neighboring businesses.

Jason Plummer, of R.L.P. Development, said the project is also next to a Marriot Suites that will go up once the Starbucks work is finished. The ground for the new hotel has been cleared next to the Starbucks. Plummer has developed the property for the Starbucks and the new hotel.

Plummer said he sees once the new Starbucks is completed, it will be a popular spot in Edwardsville.

“Starbucks does excellent research on site locations and they know what they are looking to happen,” he added. “Starbucks is excited about the site and we are too.”

Edwardsville Economic Development Director Walt Williams said the other Starbucks at 6680 Edwardsville Crossing will remain open and he expects both to be equally busy. The massive popularity of the other Starbucks showed a need for the second location, Williams explained.

Williams sees the new Starbucks location as nothing but a winning situation for Edwardsville, with considerable business development set to occur next door with a new shopping center.

