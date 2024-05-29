SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana's new village clerk has lived in the area for 36 years and now has a goal to service her community to the best of her abilities.

Casey Hartley was born and raised in Wood River and graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School. Casey and her husband, Lucas, purchased a house in South Roxana in 2023 and from the moment she moved there, she knew she wanted to try to make a difference in the village.

"When I saw the position had opened for Village Clerk, I knew I had to apply and hope for a call back for an interview," she said. "I can’t imagine the number of great people in the village that applied, and I am sure it was a tough choice for Mayor Callahan and Chief Coles.

"I ended up getting a call back for an interview and I believe wholeheartedly that, not only my experience but my personality really won them over. I am a very hardworking and kind individual, but I am also a mom and a wife, so I always get stuff done. There is a lot to be accomplished in the Village of South Roxana and I am ready to start helping make those changes happen."

Casey graduated from Lewis and Clark Community College with an associate degree in Applied Science. She and her husband have been married for 10 years.

She was hired almost immediately after graduating from L&C at Enterprise Holdings (Enterprise Rent a Car’s Corporate Office) in St. Louis.

"I was with that company for almost 10 years and it was absolutely a huge building block that led and prepared me for this position," she said.

"Our little village is small but mighty! I am eager to have a fresh new voice for the community, and I hope to remain in this position for several years to come. "

