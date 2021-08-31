EDWARDSVILLE – To continue to provide a safe and secure campus environment, the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department has added four officers to its squad. The new members of the force bring prior experience as police officers and 911 dispatchers from the Metro East area.

The officers were sworn in Friday, Aug. 20 by SIUE Chief of Police Kevin Schmoll. Chancellor Randy Pembrook and Vice Chancellor for Administration Morris Taylor also participated in the ceremony.

The new officers are:

Destiny Bramblett graduated from the University of Chattanooga in 2014 with a bachelor’s in integrated studies. An SIUE alumna, Bramblett also earned a master’s in kinesiology from the SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior in 2019. She is a former women’s basketball coach at SIUE, Marshall University, and the University of Chattanooga.



Bramblett and Kalous are currently attending Southwestern Illinois College’s Police Academy and will graduate on December 3. Meanwhile, Spiller and Pruitt are completing the Field Training Program at SIUE.

