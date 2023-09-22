EDWARDSVILLE - A new mural with an SIUE-inspired design is coming to downtown Edwardsville in the next few weeks.

The Edwardsville City Council approved a sign variance on Tuesday for the mural, which is set to be painted on the south-facing wall of the former Goshen Butcher Shop at 246 N. Main St., near the Wildey Theatre.

The mural would measure 100 feet wide and 10 feet tall and serve as a “visual cue and landmark for the university in downtown Edwardsville,” according to the project description portion of the variance. Alderwoman Elizabeth Grant said at Tuesday’s meeting that the university wants to have a greater presence in downtown Edwardsville, noting the new mural will serve as an “Instagram-worthy” photo backdrop.

Mayor Art Risavy voiced his support of the project and the city’s ongoing relationship with the university.

“It's been no secret that since I became Mayor, my goal has been to have a better relationship with SIUE, and I’ve been noticing them very active in our community at Goshen Market and really all of our events,” Risavy said. “I think that our relationship with the university and the city is really progressing and I’m just really excited about this. I think it’s a really good thing. Anything we can do to bring the students from the university into our city to be a part of it, I think is really important.”

Alderman Jack Burns added there was initially some concern about graffiti, but said the mural will have a graffiti-proof finish to prevent potential vandalism. Grant noted work on the project will be starting soon and advised the public to drive cautiously in the area of the parking lot near the mural site.

According to the project’s tentative timeline, the wall will be prepared and primed over the next few days, and painting will officially begin on Monday, Sept. 25. Depending on the weather, the expected mural completion date is set for Monday, Oct. 9.

A full recording from Tuesday’s City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on the City of Edwardsville Facebook page.

